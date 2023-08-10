Naidu promises workstations in towns for youth opting to work from home

August 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday promised to establish workstations in all mandals and towns to ensure internet and technological support for the youngsters who opt to work from home.

Addressing a public meeting at Kotturu of Srikakulam district, he said that the TDP government, if voted to power, would be able to create jobs and most of them would have work from home facility. He said that only the TDP could ensure rapid development and industrialisation in A.P. and it was evident from the establishment of Kia motors in Anantapur.

Recalling his initiatives for the development of women when he was the Chief Minister, he reiterated that all the children would be taken care of under Ammaku Vandanam and other schemes. Three LPG refills would be given free of cost to beneficiaries as the prices of essential commodities and LPG had gone up steeply in the State. Women were not happy with the poor administration of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Mr. Naidu accused the YSRCP government of closing down Ekalavya schools and doing injustice to the students from tribal communities.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and senior leader Kalamata Venkata Ramana were among the TDP leaders present.

