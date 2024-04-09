GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu promises to increase remuneration of volunteers to ₹10,000

TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party coalition, if voted to power, will help them build their careers by improving their skills, says TDP chief

April 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu participating in Ugadi festival celebrations at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu participating in Ugadi festival celebrations at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party coalition, if voted to power, would not only continue the system of ward and village volunteers but also increase their monthly remuneration to ₹10,000 from the present ₹5,000. Besides, the government would help them build their careers by improving their skills. 

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) collected ₹160 crore from online gamblers through bonds whereas the TDP had thought about government funding of local bodies but could not follow it up due to some challenges. 

Mr. Naidu was hinting that the YSRCP took the money in the form of ‘electoral bonds’ (which were recently declared by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary) towards illegal gratification for legalising online gambling. 

Addressing media persons here on April 9 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu said unlike the YSRCP, the TDP was raising funds for its activities mainly through a bi-annual membership drive and donations from the public. It was not taking ‘illegal money’ like some other parties.  

The TDP advocated a complete replacement of ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹200 notes by digital currency keeping in view the ease of tracking the online transactions. It would have curbed the abuse of money power in politics, he stated.  

He insisted that phone tapping had been rampant in the State as the YSRCP tried to win the elections through ‘‘fraudulent means’‘ and it (the ruling party) kept ‘‘circulating fake news against the opposition parties to damage their credibility’‘. 

Mr. Naidu said the ‘‘YSRCP used tainted police officers to intimidate leaders of the opposition parties’‘ but they did not cower, rather, they fought back and were determined to keep the crusade going. 

‘’For all the crimes and atrocities committed by the YSRCP, it should not win even one seat in the upcoming elections. The situation will otherwise become far worse than that it is now,’‘ Mr. Naidu said. 

He and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would address public meetings in West and East Godavari districts soon. BJP national leaders were expected to participate in them, he said. 

Earlier, Mr. Naidu appealed to the people to make online donations to the TDP, for which he launched https://tdpforandhra.com and donated ₹99,999 to start with.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.