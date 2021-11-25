Andhra Pradesh

Naidu promises support to people in flood-hit areas

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the flood-hit areas near the Swarnamukhi river in Chittoor district on Wednesday.
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 25 November 2021 00:25 IST
Updated: 25 November 2021 00:25 IST

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu promised his party’s support to the victims of the floods in Chittoor district.

Mr. Naidu went around a photo exhibition organised by the TDP youth wing on the flood damage.

Advertising
Advertising

Mr. Naidu later visited Papanaidupeta village in Srikalahasti Assembly constituency, among the villages that were worst hit when the Swarnamukhi river was in spate.

He inspected the huts and houses ravaged by the flood. The residents poured out their grievances.

Meanwhile, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna visited the flood-hit colonies in Auto Nagar and Korramenugunta areas on the outskirts of Tirupati and expressed support on behalf of his party to the victims. Accompanied by State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and state secretariat member P. Harinatha Reddy, Mr. Ramakrishna served food to the victims. He demanded that the State government extend immediate relief to the victims.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...