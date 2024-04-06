Naidu promises IT Park, junior colleges at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district

April 06, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - PEDAKURAPADU (PALNADU)

Alleging that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ‘‘destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the last five years’‘, the Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promised to rebuild the State if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is voted to power in the State.

Addressing a Praja Galam meeting at Krosuru on Saturday (April 6), Mr. Naidu said that he has ‘vision’ while Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ‘poison’. He alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been spreading false narratives to stall development.

With his experience of developing Cyberabad in Telangana, he started developing Amaravati but unfortunately Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruined it. Though no corruption took place in Amaravati, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spread false stories and attributed caste, religion and other colours to it, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu promised to construct junior colleges at Pedakurapadu, Atchampeta and Bellamkonda, a bridge at Maddur, and a double road between Amaravati and Bellamkonda. He also promised to develop Amareswara temple with ₹26 crore, apart from operating lift irrigation schemes like Ambadipudi.

Stating that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP are waging a united battle against the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu said JSP president Pawan Kalyan was the first leader in the State who strongly advocated that “anti-YSRCP vote should not split in 2024 general elections”. He exuded confidence that the NDA alliance is going to form the government at the national and State level.

In order to create employment for youth, the NDA government would construct an IT Park in Pedakurapadu and promote multi-national companies (MNCs) there, he said.

As per the commitment of allotting 40% seats to youth, the party fielded Bhashyam Praveen from the Assembly constituency. Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar would be given an MLC ticket after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms the government in the State, Mr. Naidu said.

He appealed to the people to vote for Mr. Praveen in the Pedakurapadu Assembly segment and for Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu for the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.