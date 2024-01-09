ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu promises industrial development in Kurnool and Nandyal districts

January 09, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - NANDYAL

The YSRCP government has not only let the undivided Kurnool district down on the industrial front but also ignored the irrigation sector, alleges the TDP national president

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting during the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ campaign at Allagadda in Nandyal district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised a “golden era of industrial development” in Kurnool and Nandyal districts if his party is votred to power in 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The party’s campaign ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ conducted at Allagadda in Nandyal district on January 9 (Tuesday) provided the platform for Mr. Naidu to recall his past accomplishments on the industrial front and to flay the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for “not making any tangible progress”.

Recalling the foundation stones laid during the TDP tenure for the ₹365 crore project by Jain Irrigation to promote food processing industry, a mega seed park at Nandikotkur at an investment of ₹650 crore and the mega textile park at Yemmiganur, Mr. Naidu accused the YSRCP government of not following up the projects.

“The YSRCP government has not only let the undivided Kurnool district down on the industrial front but also ignored the irrigation sector by spending just one-fourth of the budgetary allocations made during the TDP’s tenure, harming the interests of the backward Rayalaseema region,” he said.

“The 6000 MW solar park was established by us (TDP) in a record time and the Orvakal airport in just fifteen months. This is called political will and commitment,” said Mr. Naidu.

He blamed the YSRCP regime for its “myopic vision, misgovernance and lack of developmental strategy”.

