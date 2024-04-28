Naidu promises holistic development of Muslim minorities

April 28, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KURNOOL

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is spreading lies that the reservation for Muslim minorities will be scrapped if the NDA partners form government in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the Praja Galam meeting at Gudur in Kodumuru Assembly constituency on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said the TDP-BJP-JSP combine would ensure holistic development of the Muslim minorities.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had withdrawn several welfare programmes meant for the welfare of the Muslims in the last five years. “Once the NDA partners come to power, all the benefits will be restored, and they will be strengthened economically,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that it was during the TDP term that minorities were given a prominent place through social justice, and Urdu was made the second official language.

“The YSRCP government has undone the progress achieved in the residual State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lacks foresight, and his administration is corrupt. If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is given another chance, there will be no security for either the public or private properties in the State,“ Mr. Naidu said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claims that he has distributed ₹2.7 lakh crore to people through the DBT schemes. But one must not ignore the fact that he made ₹13 lakh crore debts. He has imposed a heavy burden on the people,” Mr. Naidu observed.

Claiming to be the “son of Rayalaseema,“ Mr. Naidu said that during the TDP term, an amount of ₹12,000 crore was spent on irrigation projects in the region. But the YSRCP government hardly spent ₹2,000 crore in the region, he added. He vowed to bring Godavari waters to Rayalaseema and usher in an agricultural revolution in the area.

TDP’s Kodumuru MLA candidate Dasthagiri and Kurnool MP candidate P. Nagaraju were present.

