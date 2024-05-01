Naidu promises health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh to every family in Andhra Pradesh

May 01, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHIRALA/GUNTUR

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that every family in Andhra Pradesh will be provided with a health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting at Chirala on May 1 (Wednesday), Mr. Naidu said that he would reintroduce the Chandranna Bima scheme.

He promised to increase the monthly pension to ₹4,000 and provide ₹6,000 to the disabled and ₹15,000 to the fully disabled people.

The TDP national mentioned that the price of a quarter (180 ml) liquor bottle, which was ₹60, has been increased to ₹200 during the YSRCP tenure. Citing that there is no provision for the digital mode of payment at liquor shops, Mr. Naidu alleged that 30,000 people had died in the State in the last five years after consuming spurious liquor. Spurious liquor was introduced in the State after Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, he alleged.

If the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is elected to power, Mr. Naidu said, the first signature would be on the DSC exam followed by the repeal of the Land Titling Act. He also promised to check ganja and drug smuggling within 100 days after coming to power.

Expressing confidence over winning the elections, Mr. Naidu urged the people to vote for Bapatla Lok Sabha candidate Krishna Prasad Tenneti and Chirala Assembly nominee Madduluri Mala Kondaiah.

Later, Mr. Naidu participated in a rally from Etukuru to Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur. The TDP cadre from Prathipadu, Guntur East and Guntur West constituencies participated in the rally.

The TDP national president urged the people to elect Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, Galla Madhavi from Guntur West, Mohammed Naseer Ahmed from Guntur East and B. Ramanjaneyulu from Prathipadu Assembly constituency.