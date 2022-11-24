Naidu promises electricity at ₹1.50 per unit to farmers if TDP is voted to power

November 24, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

TDP chief blames govt. for crisis in aquaculture sector, promises to supply quality seed and feed to farmers

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday promised to supply electricity for ₹1.50 per unit to farmers when the TDP regained power in the State.

Addressing a meeting of aqua farmers organised by the party, Mr. Naidu also assured subsidy to farmers for installation of solar power systems. “I promise supply of quality seed and feed to farmers,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also would be in a position to do it if “he is ready to sacrifice his commission”.

The TDP chief alleged harassment of the farmers who had given their lands for construction of a new capital of the bifurcated State, by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Pointing to the State High Court directive on a CBI probe into the cases pending against Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Mr. Naidu demanded his immediate removal from the State Cabinet.

He blamed the “flawed policies of the Jagan Reddy government” for the crisis in the aquaculture sector and said contrary to the pro-farmer policies of his government in the past, the YSR Congress Party had been implementing policies that were against the interests of the farming community.

Claiming tremendous response to the party’s previous protest programme “Badude Badudu” designed to highlight the highest tax structure in the State, he said among other issues, farmers were denied Minimum Support Price (MSP), which had been compounding their woes.

He said the financial condition of aqua farmers was in a shambles and many of them were resorting to suicides. He alleged that the several new legislations introduced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government were aimed at gaining total control of the aqua sector and depriving the farmers of the benefits they deserved.

The TDP chief said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was an autocrat and his team members had been threatening the weak and the voiceless to have their way in unlawful activities. He urged farmers across the State to unite for the cause of the welfare of the ryots in the aqua sector and promised that his party would stand by them.