Naidu promises budget for welfare of Christians

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that a separate budget for the welfare of Christians would be allocated.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations at Lutheran English Medium School grounds here, Mr. Naidu said welfare of Christians was high on the agenda of the government. A Christian Bhavan, which was sanctioned in Guntur, would be completed in six months. The long-pending issue of sanction of land for burial grounds in the city would also be addressed shortly, he said. “We will build an academic block on the campus of Andhra Christian College and name it after N.T. Rama Rao. This will be a fitting tribute to the great college that has produced many leaders,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Naidu, who spent close to two hours at the grounds, spoke highly of the values in Christianity and said that the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ was a symbol of supreme sacrifice.

“Jesus Christ’s preachings has a single theme - love - and his teachings should be followed by all,” he said.

Recollecting the efforts he had been making to complete Amaravati and Polavaram, Mr. Naidu said that it was only with the grace of God that farmers had voluntarily given 33,000 acres worth ₹45,000 crore for the purpose.

“When we began the journey of building a new State, we had no resources, no capital, and no finances. Thanks to God, we are now on the threshold of building a world-class smart city and completing Polavaram. I urge all Christians to pray for the early completion of the two projects,” Mr. Naidu said.

Minister for Social Welfare Nakka Ananda Babu urged the Chief Minister to consider the long-pending issue of reservation to Dalit Christians.

Leaders of major Christian denominations were present.

Bishop of Guntur Chittabuttina Bhagaiah, Bible Society of India president P.N.S. Chandra Bose, AMG International secretary Arun Kumar, and evangelist Satish Kumar were present.

The celebrations were a compelling show marked by soulful singing of carols. The highlight was the sight of wise men draped in robes and riding camels. The event ended with the participants lighting candles while the singers sang the Silent Night.