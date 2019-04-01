Naidu promises bright future for Pulivendula

Appearing upbeat during his roadshow in the district on Monday, Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu vowed to wrest all the Assembly seats in Kadapa district, which he claimed were once the party’s strongholds.

Even as he toured Jammalamadugu and Pulivendula, considered the citadel of the YS family, Mr. Naidu appeared thoroughly encouraged by the huge crowd that greeted him.

At Pulivendula, he promised to transform the orchard-rich constituency into a horticulture hub and also as ‘No.1 constituency’ in the State. Recalling his painstaking efforts behind pumping in ₹1,200 crore to bring irrigation water to the constituency, Mr. Naidu offered to build cold storage facility and take Pulivendula fruits to the global market to bring higher revenue to the producers.

He accused YS family of extracting money illegally from the sweet lime, orange and plantain growers to the tune of 20% of their yield.

“I will liberate you from this ‘Jaganmohan Reddy Tax’, which is a new form of GST,” he said. He sought the people’s support for his candidate S.V. Satish Kumar Reddy.

“You have voted for that family to power for 40 years. Now give Mr. Satish a chance,” he said.

Steel plant

Earlier at Jammalamadugu, he pointed to the determination behind laying the foundation stone for the steel slant, despite the Centre’s ‘non-cooperation,’ and promised to build the plant on coming to power.

He appealed to people not to give credence the YSR Congress Party’s campaign that the government was planning to close down the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) in Muddanur.

Mr. Naidu recalled he had brought water through canals to areas hitherto uncovered in the last five years. He said the warring factions led by P. Ramasubba Reddy and Adinarayana Reddy had buried the hatchet, which would augur well for the district, and sought the people’s support to the two contesting as Jammalamadugu MLA and Kadapa MP candidates respectively.