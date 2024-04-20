GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu promises 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies

The free bus travel promised to women will be a game-changer, he says and adds that the alliance government will implement it

April 20, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu receiving a gift from party workers at the Praja Galam public meeting, at Podalakur in Sarvepalli constituency in Nellore district on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the free bus travel promise made ahead of the general elections has the potential to ensure women’s empowerment.

Addressing a gathering of women in Gudur constituency of Nellore district here on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said the TDP–BJP-JSP government, upon coming to power, would implement the scheme by bearing the cost of bus fare. He also dubbed the scheme as a game-changer in bringing equality in society by breaking the gender barrier.

Mr. Naidu once again promised to implement 33% reservation for women in the legislative bodies and predicted that the women’s quota would become a reality by the general elections in 2029, which, he said, would also become the plank for ‘One nation, one election’.

He called upon women to rise higher by breaking the invisible barriers in order to achieve their goals. Referring to the examples of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, he wanted women to play an active and decisive role in Indian politics.

Mr. Naidu addressed a series of Praja Galam public meetings at Sarvepalli and Kandukur constituencies, where he went on the offensive against the incumbent YSRCP regime for not fulfilling any of its promises, but still claiming to have achieved over 90% of them in the manifesto.

Sarvepalli’s ‘KGF’

At Sarvepalli, he specifically targeted local MLA and Minister of Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy, accusing him of indulging in and encouraging sand mafia.

“This is a new KGF. Every one in Sarvepalli knows about the ‘Kakani Govardhan Fields’ and the illegal sand mining happening in the constituency,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also made it clear that the ill-gotten wealth and money accumulated by plundering natural resources were making their way to ‘Tadepalli Palace’, in an oblique reference to Mr. Jagan’s residence.

“The people are now awake. They will show the YSRCP its place and the ruling party is sure to incur the people’s wrath,” he prophesied.

