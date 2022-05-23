Naidu predicts ‘pro-TDP upsurge’ at Mahanadu

TDP chief reviews arrangements; accuses govt. of creating hurdles for the event

TDP chief reviews arrangements; accuses govt. of creating hurdles for the event

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu predicted that the forthcoming Mahanadu would witness an upsurge of pro-Telugu Desam Party wave from all the oppressed sections of people.

Mr. Naidu slammed the YSRCP government for creating hurdles for the Mahanadu conclave to be held in Ongole on May 27 and 28. This was enough to indicate the level to which the frustration of the ruling party had reached, he said.

According to a statement issued by the TDP office on Monday, Mr. Naidu held a meeting with the Mahanadu committees and reviewed the arrangements being made for the conclave. He wanted the event to be held in a very grand manner so as to reflect the strong commitment of the party to the cause of the people.

Mr. Naidu asked the party committees to prepare such programmes in Mahanadu that would spell out ‘future direction’ of the TDP in the coming days. Overwhelming response was coming for the TDP programmes already. There would be a greater response to Mahanadu, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the general public were volunteering to provide their support for facilities at the Mahanadu venue. They were willing to help in construction of dais and providing boarding and lodging facilities. This time, there was a massive support coming forth for the Mahanadu in every aspect, he said.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said over a lakh people would attend the public meeting to be held as part of the conclave.

The TDP leaders said that the government had refused to give permission for the mini stadium in Ongole in the beginning itself. Later, all sorts of obstructions were being created. The Transport Department officials were creating hurdles in procuring vehicles for the programmes, he said.

The members of the Mahanadu committees told Mr. Naidu that invitations were being sent to over 12,000 people.