Naidu, Prashant Kishor discuss A.P.’s political situation

December 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has called on TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Saturday. The duo had a discussion on wide-ranging issues for almost three hours.

Their meeting assumed significance as it came at a time when the TDP is gearing up to fight the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which had and continues to have the backing of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) founded by Mr. Kishor.

According to an I-PAC statement posted on ‘X’, it has been collaborating with YSRCP since last year and it was dedicated to working tirelessly until Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy secures a thumping victory again in 2024..

It is pertinent to mention that the TDP and the Jana Sena Party have recently formed an alliance to confront the YSRCP, which set for itself an ambitious goal of winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Mr. Kishor reached the Gannavaram airport from Hyderabad Saturday evening together and headed to Mr. Naidu’s residence at Undavalli, where they had a detailed discussion on the political scenario vis-a-vis the YSRCP’s bid to retain power.

Mr. Kishor presented his views on the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh and the important issues that could influence the voter perceptions. Also present in the deliberations was Robin Sharma of Showtime Consulting, who is currently steering the TDP’s campaigns.