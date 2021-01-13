Naidu playing cheap politics: Roja

While the entire State is relishing the welfare schemes launched by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government and celebrating Bhogi, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is going all out to instigate the farmers, R.K. Roja, APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA, has alleged.
Speaking during the Bhogi and Sankranti celebrations organised at her residence at Nagari, 65 km from here, on Wednesday, Ms. Roja objected to Mr. Naidu throwing some G.O. copies into the Bhogi bonfire and asking the farmers to do the same.
“After Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, it is Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is really concerned about the plight of the farmers. The relief towards Rythu Barosa and input subsidy released to compensate the farmers who were badly hit by Cyclone Nivar is a record of sorts. Free power to the farmers, distribution of house-sites and housing units to the poor and other welfare schemes have endeared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the people,” Ms. Roja said.
Criticising the TDP president for neglecting the plight of the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic and resorting to cheap politics, she said, “At present, all sections of people are happy in the State as the government is fulfilling all the promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his pre-poll walkathon.”
Earlier, as part of the celebrations, Ms. Roja arranged rangoli, song and dance events in which the party cadres and people participated.
