Naidu playing BC card for political gain, says Minister

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar has accused TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of playing the BC card to divert the public attention from numerous welfare schemes being implemented by the government and to cover up “the misdeeds” of his party activists.
Mr. Anil Kumar was reacting to Mr. Naidu’s allegation that former Minister Kollu Ravindra was implicated in the murder case of YSR Congress leader M. Bhaskar Rao.
The Minister said Mr. Ravindra was arrested on the basis of prima facie evidence and questioned why was Mr. Naidu silent on the anguish of the bereaved family who also belong to the Backward Classes. He sought to know why Mr. Ravindra tried to escape if he was not involved in the murder.
Mr. Anil Kumar said the government proceeded against former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for abusing a public servant. Action was taken against MLA K. Atchannaidu for “committing irregularities” in the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for ESI hospitals, but Mr. Naidu resorted to caste politics as part of his divisive agenda.
‘Paltry allocation’
The Minister said Mr. Naidu had failed to deliver the promises he made to BCs during his term. Only ₹15,000 crore was spent on BCs against the ₹50,000 crore that was promised to be distributed under various schemes. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has spent ₹20,000 crore on the welfare of BCs in just one year, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath