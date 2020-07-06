Naidu playing BC card for political gain, says Minister

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar has accused TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of playing the BC card to divert the public attention from numerous welfare schemes being implemented by the government and to cover up “the misdeeds” of his party activists.

Mr. Anil Kumar was reacting to Mr. Naidu’s allegation that former Minister Kollu Ravindra was implicated in the murder case of YSR Congress leader M. Bhaskar Rao.

The Minister said Mr. Ravindra was arrested on the basis of prima facie evidence and questioned why was Mr. Naidu silent on the anguish of the bereaved family who also belong to the Backward Classes. He sought to know why Mr. Ravindra tried to escape if he was not involved in the murder.

Mr. Anil Kumar said the government proceeded against former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for abusing a public servant. Action was taken against MLA K. Atchannaidu for “committing irregularities” in the procurement of medical supplies and equipment for ESI hospitals, but Mr. Naidu resorted to caste politics as part of his divisive agenda.

‘Paltry allocation’

The Minister said Mr. Naidu had failed to deliver the promises he made to BCs during his term. Only ₹15,000 crore was spent on BCs against the ₹50,000 crore that was promised to be distributed under various schemes. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has spent ₹20,000 crore on the welfare of BCs in just one year, he said.