Naidu, Pawan vow to fight against ‘anti-democratic’ G.O. 1 brought to ‘target opposition parties’ 

January 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated the need for collective efforts to thwart the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s alleged conspiracy to prevent the opposition parties from reaching out to the masses on grounds of public safety by issuing G.O. Rt. No. 1. They called the move anti-democratic and reflective of the “autocratic mindset” of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The situation prevalent in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) is worse than what one can see during an emergency. It is the responsibility of every individual to protect it,” they observed.

Addressing media persons after deliberating for more than two hours on the latest developments in A.P., at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said their focus was on ways to counter the “anti-people policies” of the government, and the manner in which the YSRCP was “silencing the critics”, particularly leaders of the opposition parties, with the “support of the police” who ought to stand up against the blatant violations of law.

Referring to the G.O. No.1, Mr. Naidu said its legal validity was doubtful but the police stopped him at Kuppam on the pretext of the curbs that were imposed, as per a “premeditated plan, which was to obstruct his public meetings”.

Instead of inquiring into what caused the incidents in Kandukur and Guntur and taking corrective steps, the government sought to ban public meetings altogether, he said.

The attack on the TDP office near Mangalagiri in the presence of a sizable police force was proof of the YSRCP’s vindictive politics and the government’s failure in maintaining law and order. “If the situation warrants, we will lodge a complaint with the President and the Central government, which should intervene when law and order goes for a toss in the States,” he added.

While maintaining that the purpose of his calling on Mr. Naidu was to express solidarity with him over the denial of permission by the police for visiting Kuppam Assembly constituency, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said they discussed a wide range of issues, including the GO.No.1 and the “growing lawlessness”, and resolved to continue protests against the government’s failures.

Govt.’s failure: JSP chief

He insisted that the right to stage peaceful protests was guaranteed by the Constitution and it could not be scuttled through British-era orders like the above G.O. issued on January 2. It was due to the failure of the police that 11 persons died in the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur, for which the organisers were being wrongly blamed, he commented, and said he would discuss all the issues with the BJP.

Reacting to personal attacks on him by some A.P. Ministers and YSRCP leaders, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would give a reply to them in the party’s Yuva Shakti programme at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12.