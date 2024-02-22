Naidu, Pawan to take part in joint public meeting near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on February 28

February 22, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The TDP-JSP combine, in a significant step towards the electoral battle that is in the offing, will be organising a joint public meeting near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on February 28.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will take part in the meeting and give a direction to the cadres on how to get rid of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Meanwhile, the TDP is still in talks about joining the BJP-led NDA, for which an invitation had been extended by the national party, according to TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

Briefing the media on the outcome of the State-level coordination committee meeting of the TDP-JSP alliance here on Thursday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the public meeting was expected to be attended by six lakh people, and arrangements for it were set to begin, and reiterated that the two parties had tied up keeping in view the State’s interests.

As far as the joint manifesto was concerned, he said deliberations were underway on the TDP’s Super Six schemes and the JSP’s ‘Shanmukha Vyuham’,and it would be released sooner than later.

A diligent exercise was being done by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the selection of candidates, and things would be finalised at the earliest, he stated.

Mr. Atchannaidu asserted that the TDP and JSP forged the alliance to dislodge the YSRCP from power so that the State could recover from its atrocious rule. The YSRCP was trying to sabotage the alliance for obvious reasons, about which cadres of the two parties should be alert, he said. The alliance was making headway smoothly, and the misgivings, if any, were being sorted out amicably, he claimed.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the anti-YSRCP mood was palpable, and insisted that the candidate selection was going on in a planned manner.

TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Pithani Satyanarayana and JSP’s Kandula Durgesh and others were present.

