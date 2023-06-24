ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Pawan should apologise for their baseless allegations over SriVani funds: Vellampalli

June 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The duo is hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the religious institution by making frivolous allegations, the former YSRCP Minister says

The Hindu Bureau

Former Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday demanded that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan apologise for levelling baseless allegations at TTDs that it diverted SriVani Trust funds.

Having served as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 long years, Mr. Naidu should have been well aware of the functioning of the temple administration, accounting system and auditing process, Mr. Srinivas told the media on Saturday.

“How can the funds of the Trust be diverted? Is it that easy? Doesn’t he know the facts?” Mr. Srinivas questioned the TDP chief.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘For political gains’

It is a matter of shame on the part of both the leaders (Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan) to stoop so low and use the temple for political gains.

Is it not a fact that there was robust black marketing of darshan tickets during Naidu’s previous tenure when they were sold tickets on benami names? Unable to digest the truth that the present ruling dispensation has enabled the devout to have the darshan directly on par with VIPs without any recommendation, the duo, he alleged, is hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the religious institution by making frivolous and baseless allegations.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is equally committed to protecting the sanctity of the famed temple, and the funds derived from the Trust are utilised for constructing new temples and renovating the old ones, he maintained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US