Naidu, Pawan should apologise for their baseless allegations over SriVani funds: Vellampalli

June 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday demanded that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan apologise for levelling baseless allegations at TTDs that it diverted SriVani Trust funds.

Having served as the Chief Minister of the State for 14 long years, Mr. Naidu should have been well aware of the functioning of the temple administration, accounting system and auditing process, Mr. Srinivas told the media on Saturday.

“How can the funds of the Trust be diverted? Is it that easy? Doesn’t he know the facts?” Mr. Srinivas questioned the TDP chief.

‘For political gains’

It is a matter of shame on the part of both the leaders (Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan) to stoop so low and use the temple for political gains.

Is it not a fact that there was robust black marketing of darshan tickets during Naidu’s previous tenure when they were sold tickets on benami names? Unable to digest the truth that the present ruling dispensation has enabled the devout to have the darshan directly on par with VIPs without any recommendation, the duo, he alleged, is hell-bent on tarnishing the image of the religious institution by making frivolous and baseless allegations.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is equally committed to protecting the sanctity of the famed temple, and the funds derived from the Trust are utilised for constructing new temples and renovating the old ones, he maintained.