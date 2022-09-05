Naidu, Pawan Kalyan pay tributes to Radhakrishnan

Teachers are like beacons for society, says JSP chief

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 05, 2022 23:55 IST

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Hyderabad. He recalled the stellar role played by Dr. Radhakrishnan in the education sector and the services rendered by him as the President of India. 

Paying respects to Dr. Radhakrishnan in the Teachers’ Day event at the TDP State party office near Mangalagiri, MLC P. Ashok Babu said he was a multifaceted personality to whom the country was indebted for the leadership provided by him during troubled times. 

He said while the whole nation was extolling the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the YSR Congress Party government took certain decisions that caused them a lot of difficulty. 

Meanwhile, participating as the chief guest in the Teachers’ Day programme at his party office, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the teacher fraternity deserved to be praised for their contribution to the education sector even during periods of crisis. 

Marking the event, he felicitated 16 teachers who rendered dedicated services to the nation. 

While observing that teachers were like beacons for society, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said it was a matter of pride that Dr. Radhakrishnan had served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University. 

