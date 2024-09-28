ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Pawan Kalyan misleading people over laddu issue, alleges former YSRCP MLA

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:20 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former YSRCP MLA Alajangi Jogarao taking out a rally in Parvatipuram on Saturday over the TTD laddu issue.

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Alajangi Jogarao on Saturday alleged that both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were misleading and provoking people over the Tirumala laddu controversy. Following suggestions from the party high command, he organised puja and rally to convey to the people that YSRCP leaders and activists had the highest regard for Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

He said that the alleged adulteration had never taken place in the preparation of laddus, but Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were blowing the issue out of proportion to divert the attention of the people over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He claimed that only YSRCP government constructed new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples in many places, including Visakhapatnam.

