Naidu, Pawan Kalyan misleading people over laddu issue, alleges former YSRCP MLA

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Alajangi Jogarao on Saturday alleged that both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were misleading and provoking people over the Tirumala laddu controversy. Following suggestions from the party high command, he organised puja and rally to convey to the people that YSRCP leaders and activists had the highest regard for Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

He said that the alleged adulteration had never taken place in the preparation of laddus, but Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were blowing the issue out of proportion to divert the attention of the people over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He claimed that only YSRCP government constructed new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples in many places, including Visakhapatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.