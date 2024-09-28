GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu, Pawan Kalyan misleading people over laddu issue, alleges former YSRCP MLA

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:20 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former YSRCP MLA Alajangi Jogarao taking out a rally in Parvatipuram on Saturday over the TTD laddu issue.

Former YSRCP MLA Alajangi Jogarao taking out a rally in Parvatipuram on Saturday over the TTD laddu issue.

Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Alajangi Jogarao on Saturday alleged that both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were misleading and provoking people over the Tirumala laddu controversy. Following suggestions from the party high command, he organised puja and rally to convey to the people that YSRCP leaders and activists had the highest regard for Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

He said that the alleged adulteration had never taken place in the preparation of laddus, but Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were blowing the issue out of proportion to divert the attention of the people over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He claimed that only YSRCP government constructed new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples in many places, including Visakhapatnam.

Published - September 28, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.