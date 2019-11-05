Naidu, Pawan enacting a drama over sand scarcity: Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu has come down heavily on former TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan for “enacting a drama’ over sand scarcity in the State.

Addressing the media in Kakinada on Tuesday, Mr. Kanna Babu said that Mr. Naidu was resorting to false propaganda and had roped Mr. Pawan Kalyan to highlight the issue.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers and officials are all focused on the issue, and all efforts are being made to make sand available at the earliest. Permission to excavate sand from canals has been given,” he said.

“Once floods subside, the availability of sand will increase. It is everybody’s knowledge that the situation will become normal in 10 to 15 days,” the Minister said.

‘Long march’

Referring to the ‘long march’ undertaken by the JSP recently in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Kanna Babu said, “The TDP is in the false hope that Mr. Pawan Kalyan will save it from crisis. With K. Atchannaidu, who had misused funds meant for building workers when he was Minister in the TDP government, on one side and Ch. Ayanna Patrudu, whose son had publicly insulted Chiranjeevi on the other, do you think you have the right to fight for building workers?” Mr. Kanna Babu questioned the JSP president.

“All this is a drama. Mr. Pawan Kalyan is still acting though he quit films long ago. He is walking in the footsteps of Mr. Naidu. What Mr. Pawan Kalyan should know is that people are laughing at him,” Mr. Kanna Babu said.

“Opposition parties can criticise the government, but should not blame it for every issue, or raise issues out of the blue,” Mr. Kanna Babu said, and reminded that the YSRCP government had sought ideas from Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan on how to excavate sand from a river in spate.