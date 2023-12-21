ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Pawan don’t have right to ask votes of A.P. people, says Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

December 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao planting a sapling in Gara of Srikakulam district on Thursday on the occasion of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that both TDP president N .Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had no right to ask people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for them, as they lack a ‘permanent address’ in the State.

He said that both leaders were often coming from Hyderabad to “disturb people’s minds with false allegations against the YSRCP government”. Mr. Prasada Rao made the remarks at an event held to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRCP office in Gara, Srikakulam district.

The Minister said voters would reject leaders from other States as they had no real concern for them. He said that the Yuva Galam padayatra had failed to evoke any significant response from the people as they were strongly in support of Mr. Jagan in the State. Mr. Prasada Rao said that the YSRCP government had ensured remarkable development in education, health and other sectors in the last few years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US