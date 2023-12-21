Naidu, Pawan don’t have right to ask votes of A.P. people, says Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

December 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that both TDP president N .Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had no right to ask people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for them, as they lack a ‘permanent address’ in the State.

He said that both leaders were often coming from Hyderabad to “disturb people’s minds with false allegations against the YSRCP government”. Mr. Prasada Rao made the remarks at an event held to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRCP office in Gara, Srikakulam district.

The Minister said voters would reject leaders from other States as they had no real concern for them. He said that the Yuva Galam padayatra had failed to evoke any significant response from the people as they were strongly in support of Mr. Jagan in the State. Mr. Prasada Rao said that the YSRCP government had ensured remarkable development in education, health and other sectors in the last few years.