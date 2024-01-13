ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu, Pawan discuss joint manifesto, seat-sharing details at dinner meet

January 13, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP and JSP chiefs to take part in Bhogi celebrations at Mandadam in Guntur district on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu welcoming Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at his residence at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met at the former’s residence near Vijayawada on Saturday. 

The duo has reportedly discussed the details related to the joint manifesto to be released by the TDP-JSP alliance for the general elections and the seat-sharing arrangements.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar were present. 

The allies have already arrived at a broad consensus regarding the schemes proposed to be implemented in the event of their coming to power. 

Some suggestions made by Mr. Kalyan have been incorporated in the manifesto brought out by the TDP tentatively. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Kalyan will take part in the Bhogi celebrations at Mandadam in Guntur district at 7 a.m. on January 14.

CONNECT WITH US