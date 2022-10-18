Naidu, Pawan come together to ‘save democracy’; all parties urged to unite against YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Leader of the Opposition and Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged all the political parties in the State to join hands and save democracy. "I spoke to him (Pawan Kalyan), and will speak to other political parties too. We will join hands again if need be to save democracy. Only when democracy is protected can political parties survive," Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at a hotel in Vijayawada and expressed solidarity as the latter was allegedly violated of his right of holding a meeting in Visakhapatnam and, Jana Sena Party cadre were arrested.

Addressing a press conference along with Mr. Pawan, Mr. Naidu said that the ruling YSR Congress Party had made democracy a laughing stock in the State. Imposing restrictions on the president of a party who wanted to hold a meeting was undemocratic, Mr. Naidu said.

"I felt bad today and I wanted to meet him (Pawan Kalyan) and express solidarity. I haven't seen a party such as the YSRCP. I am asking all the political parties, as a former Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, we need to save the existence of political parties by saving the democracy through which people can vote for the government they like," Mr. Naidu said.

"If political parties are unable to point out the mistakes of the government and fight them, where should people go?", he added.

"Again, I am requesting. It is time to save democracy, I request Pawan Kalyan also to join hands and come forward to save democracy. We have discussed the issues, if we [all parties] can first come up with an action plan, later the parties can decide on how to contest in the elections," Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Pawan said that several political leaders expressed solidarity following the events in Visakhapatnam. "I thank Mr. Naidu for showing solidarity. Political parties need to keep democracy alive. Leaders of all the political parties were booked in the State, including our ally BJP. In such a situation, all the parties including CPI, CPI(M), BJP and TDP should unite and save democracy. We have already discussed and we will discuss it again. This is not about elections, but about saving the democracy," Mr. Pawan said.

Both Mr. Pawan and Mr. Naidu made it clear that the meeting and further action plan would be about saving democracy together but not alliances for elections.