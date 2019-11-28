Naidu owes an explanation to Dalits in Capital area: Alla

YSRCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday asked TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to clarify how the Dalits and poor in the Capital area had benefited under his rule.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the farmers had parted with their lands for the Capital by reposing their faith in the TDP and Mr. Naidu. But the TDP government did not take any decision on ‘grama kantham’ (village boundaries) in the Capital area and caused hardships to the commoner. Also, Mr. Naidu had harassed the farmers who were unwilling to part with their lands by slapping cases on them, he alleged.

Tenant farmers and artisans had been cheated, he said.

“Why were lands belonging to the poor and Dalit farmers handed over to Singapore private firms? The Dalits got a raw deal in the packages announced by the TDP government. In the end, the TDP did nothing for them. Mr. Naidu owes an explanation to the people, more particularly the Dalits,” the MLA said.

The TDP government could not construct a single permanent building in the Capital area. Mr. Naidu had paid ₹15,000 per square feet (sft) to his benami contractors though the construction cost was around ₹1,500 per sft, he alleged.