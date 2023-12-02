Naidu outlines issues to be taken up by MPs in Parliament at TDPP meet

December 02, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) discussed issues to be raised during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning on December 4, at the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting held under the leadership of its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at his residence near the city on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Lok Sabha MPs Kesineni Srinivas and K. Rammohan Naidu, Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, State party president K. Atchannaidu and the party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly, Nimmala Rama Naidu among other leaders.

Mr. Naidu suggested to the MPs to highlight the manner in which the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had undermined various institutions against the spirit of Constitution and had misused funds given by the Centre.

He also wanted focus to be laid on the non-release of funds by the State towards its share of a slew of schemes being supported by the Central government, which resulted in the implementation of the schemes coming to a grinding halt.

Mr. Naidu told the MPs to bring the YSRCP’s vindictive politics to the notice of the Parliament, as well as the large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls being done allegedly at the behest of the ruling party.

Besides, Mr. Naidu exhorted the MPs to raise the State government’s ‘negligence’ in the construction of Polavaram project and in securing the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh under the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu was given a rousing reception at the Gannavaram airport on his arrival from Tirupati, from where he proceeded to his residence in a huge rally through the city’s main thoroughfares amidst tight police security.