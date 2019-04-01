Naidu out to fool people again, says Jagan

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Pendurti in Visakhapatnam district on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA

01 April 2019 23:39 IST

‘Natural resources will be wiped out if Telugu Desam Party is re-elected’

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would play every trick in the book in the next ten days to win the elections.

Addressing an election meeting at Sringavarapukota of Vizianagaram district, Mr. Jagan lashed out at Mr. Naidu for “failing to implement his own promises.”

“He gave many assurances in April 2014 and is ready to fool the public again. People should teach a lesson to him and ensure a massive victory for the YSRCP,” he added.

Mr. Jagan promised to take care of each and every family with his ‘Navaratrna schemes.’

The TDP government had done nothing for the revival of sick industries at places such as Kothavalasa, but the YSRCP would not only ensure they were put back on track but also encourage new ones if elected to power.

Jobs for locals

Addressing an election meeting at Pendurti in Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Jagan promised he would ensure 75 % jobs to locals by making legislation in the Assembly. He pointed out that though Pharma city, Medtech zone and Achyutapuram Special Economic Zone were located nearby, locals were not getting jobs.

He accused a TDP leader of eyeing the land of people.

Earlier, addressing a meeting at S. Kota, he said no new industries have been set up in the constituency in spite of being close to Visakhapatnam. The YSRCP chief, cautioning the people against casting their vote to the TDP, he said that natural resources, including water, sand, clay and hillocks, would be wiped out if the TDP was voted to power in the State again.

“Just remember how was the administration in the last five years while casting your vote. Remember the promises made to you and list the unfulfilled ones and take the right decision,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Peddapuram.

Referring to the cut imposed by the government on ration cards and pensions in 2014, Mr. Jagan expressed doubts that the existing pensions might be cancelled in the event of the TDP getting re-elected. Referring to the welfare schemes proposed by the YSRCP, Mr. Jagan said that he got first-hand information about civic issues during his 3,648-km-long ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ and chalked out plans to take up welfare activities for all sections.