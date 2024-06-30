Naidu, other leaders from A.P. condole death of Telangana veteran Congress leader D. Srinivas

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of senior Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas. In his message, Mr. Naidu stated that Mr. Srinivas, who was a former Minister and Member of Parliament, besides being the president of the AP Congress Committee in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, had stuck to his principles throughout his political career and made his mark in politics. Mr. Naidu conveyed his sympathies to the kin of the deceased Congress leader.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma posted on ‘X’ that Mr. Srinivas was dedicated to the people’s service and that his demise was a shock. Rajahmundry MP and BJP AP president Daggubati Purandeswari said she was saddened by Mr. Srinivas’s death and prayed that God would give strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

In his condolence message, Deputy CM and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan said Mr. Srinivas did his best as a Minister for Rural Development and Higher Education and had firmly stood for Statehood to Telangana. He recalled that Mr. Srinivas had wished JSP all success during their few interactions.

Expressing condolences on Mr. Srinivas’s death, former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the departed leader’s close association with Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was unforgettable. He said he was shocked by Mr. Srinivas’s passing and that his sympathies were with the bereaved family.