Naidu orders steps to promote religious tourism, hike in pay, allowances of staff and temples

With an aim to promote religious tourism in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed constitution of a Group of Ministers Committee with the Endowments, Forest and Tourism Ministers as members.

During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, August 27, on the Endowments Department, the Chief Minister said that inter-departmental coordination was essential for success of religious tourism in the State. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was among those who attended the meeting.

Stating that there should not be any deviations in religious customs and traditions at any temple in the State, Mr. Naidu said that all the temples should flourish with devotional activities. He also spoke about restricting forced religious conversions in the State.

He suggested that the officials add two more members to the existing strength of members of Trust Boards in the State and increasing the salary of Archakas (priests) in temples to ₹15,000 in cases where they were drawing ₹10,000 per month.

He wanted Doopa Deepa Naivedyam fund for temples to be raised to ₹10,000 from the present ₹5,000.

He instructed officials to provide at least ₹3,000 as allowance to unemployed Veda Pandits, mainly youth, and a minimum salary of ₹25,000 for Nayee Brahmins engaged in temples.

He ordered cancellation of all works that were yet commence through the Srivani Trust of the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams).

He ordered constitution of temple protection committees and ensuring cleanliness at temples.

The Chief Minister promised that the government would find a permanent solution for the Simhachalam Panchagramas’ issue.

