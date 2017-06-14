Naidu orders seizure of erring private buses

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday directed the Transport Department to seize private travel buses whose registrations had been cancelled by Arunachal Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the Transport Department officials. The decision comes into force from Tuesday midnight.

It would be enforced by special teams formed by the Transport wing.

Authorities of the APSRTC had been asked to make alternative arrangements for passengers whose travel plans would be affected due to the seizure.

Sources indicate that nearly 900 private buses, which were registered in Arunachal Pradesh but were being operated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in violation of norms, would be affected by the government decision. The State has sought detailed information from the Arunachal Pradesh government on the owners and bus numbers of the erring vehicles.

It is said the vehicle registration fee in some of the northeastern States is relatively lower which makes these private bus operators to opt for registration of their vehicles there.

Transport Minister K. Achannaidu said that Arunachal Pradesh Government had cancelled registrations of nearly 2,500 buses plying in violation of norms. Of them, 900 belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He said he was trying to sort out with the APSRTC officials if the public transport organisation could come in and replace the private buses which would go off road as hundreds of people had booked their tickets in these bus services in advance.

MP reacts

Responding to the development, Vijayawada MP Kesinani Nani made some strong remarks. He said it was not wrong to raise a voice against corruption. He said his statements were not against the party or anybody. He was only trying to drive home the point that a few officials in the transport department were trying to mislead the Government.