Naidu not bothered about people of Amaravati region, alleges MLA

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu was not really bothered about the people of Amaravati region, but only concerned about his real estate interests.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath said Mr. Naidu was claiming that about 200 cities across the world is backing the idea of Amaravati as the capital for the State, but there are not even 200 people supporting him. It is only the media channels which are favourable to the Opposition party and a few in social media groups are supporting him, the MLA said.

Mr. Amarnath said that farmers from the capital region had seen the corruption and insider trading in Amaravati done by Mr. Naidu and his party members and defeated them in the 2019 elections. Even Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was not able to win a seat in Amaravati, he said.

The MLA also criticised CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna for supporting Mr. Naidu on the issue.

“At a time when North Andhra was completely neglected for ages, it was Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy who came up with the idea of decentralised development with Visakhapatnam as executive capital. It is a shame that the TDP leaders are finding fault with it,” he said. Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu should remember how people of Visakhapatnam region have opposed him when he tried to visit the district a few months ago.

“When State government had given e-pass to Mr. Naidu to visit victims of LG polymers gas leak incident at Venkatapuram, he came to the State and left for Telangana again after conducting TDP Mahanadu. Till now, both Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh did not find time to visit Venkatapuram. But Mr. Lokesh had time to go to Srikakulam and meet Atchannaidu’s family,” he said.