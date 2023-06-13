ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu never implements poll promises, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

June 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Jagan is implementing not only poll manifesto but also many schemes not promised during elections, says TTD chief

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking at a public meeting at Jannivalasa in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman and YSR Congress Party’s regional coordinator of north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday (June 13) alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu always deceived public by making a lot of promises in the TDP’s election manifesto but not implementing them properly after gaining power.

Mr. Subba Reddy inaugurated a new road at Jannivalasa in the district and addressed a public meeting organised by Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu. “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has recently made many promises in the name of manifesto. We request people not to believe his words. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many new schemes although they were not in the YSRCP’s 2019 manifesto,” he said.

Mr. China Appala Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given equal importance to welfare and development in all the regions of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US