HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu never implements poll promises, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

Jagan is implementing not only poll manifesto but also many schemes not promised during elections, says TTD chief

June 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
TTD Chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking at a public meeting at Jannivalasa in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

TTD Chairman and YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy speaking at a public meeting at Jannivalasa in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman and YSR Congress Party’s regional coordinator of north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday (June 13) alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu always deceived public by making a lot of promises in the TDP’s election manifesto but not implementing them properly after gaining power.

Mr. Subba Reddy inaugurated a new road at Jannivalasa in the district and addressed a public meeting organised by Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu. “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has recently made many promises in the name of manifesto. We request people not to believe his words. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many new schemes although they were not in the YSRCP’s 2019 manifesto,” he said.

Mr. China Appala Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given equal importance to welfare and development in all the regions of the State.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.