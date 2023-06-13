Naidu never implements poll promises, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

June 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman and YSR Congress Party’s regional coordinator of north Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday (June 13) alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu always deceived public by making a lot of promises in the TDP’s election manifesto but not implementing them properly after gaining power.

Mr. Subba Reddy inaugurated a new road at Jannivalasa in the district and addressed a public meeting organised by Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu. “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has recently made many promises in the name of manifesto. We request people not to believe his words. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many new schemes although they were not in the YSRCP’s 2019 manifesto,” he said.

Mr. China Appala Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given equal importance to welfare and development in all the regions of the State.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao were among those present.