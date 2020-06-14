Naidu nervous over govt.’s fight against graft, alleges Dadi

YSR Congress Party State general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Sunday accused TDP president N. Chandrababu of nervous over the State government’s vigorous fight against corruption and declared that arrested former Minister K. Atchannaidu was not a true BC leader.

He told the media that Mr. Naidu was scared of exposure of the irregularities committed during the TDP rule from 2014 to 19 as the government had decided to hand over the probe into corrupt deals to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Rao scoffed at the projection of Mr. Atchannaidu as a BC leader and claimed that he never vouched the cause of the BCs.

Mr. Raosaid he was arrested over his alleged involvement in the ESI scam when he was the Labour Minister. He also justified the arrest of former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son for the forged invoice and insurance scam in the buying of trailer trucks by the transport firm owned by their family.

The YSRCP leader said it was wrong to claim that the government was resorting to political vendetta when it was keen on reducing expenditure and bringing the corrupt to book as per law. He said, “Law will take its own course and what’s wrong if action is taken against Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh for their involvement in various scams.”

He alleged that the TDP president and his party leaders were trying to divert attention of people from corrupt deals and project as if the government was taking vendetta against them. “These are cheap tricks being played by the Opposition party which is on the verge of extinction. If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod, then almost all the MLAs from the TDP would have crossed over to the YSRCP by now,” he said and claimed that the Chief Minister had already made it clear that they would not encourage defections and one had to resign from membership of the Assembly to join the ruling party.