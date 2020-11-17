Naidu names Panabaka forTirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

TDP chief urges party cadre to strive for her victory

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday named Panabaka Lakshmi as the party nominee for the coming Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection.

During a video conference with the party leaders of Tirupati, Mr. Naidu called upon the party leaders and cadres to strive hard for the party victory in the bypoll. The rampant corruption of the YSR Congress Party should be exposed before people while explaining the development brought during the previous regime, he said. The TDP had brought a lot of development projects in Tirupati, he said.

Capital issue

He alleged that the YSRCP government failed on Amaravati capital issue and Polavaram project works. Heh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not talking about the Special Category Status. He said during the TDP’s five-year rule, Sri City SEZ recorded three times more development. Over 185 industries were brought to the State under the TDP regime. In the last one-and-a-half years, the YSRCP could not bring a single industry or company and the lands given by the TDP to Amara Raja Infratech were taken back, Mr. Naidu said, adding that no industrialist would dare to enter the State after seeing the vindictive politics of the YSRCP.

He alleged that ever since coming to power, the only focus of the YSRCP leaders was committing unchecked atrocities on the dissenting voices.