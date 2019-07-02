Naidu moves HC against reduction of security

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approached the High Court on Monday seeking restoration of the same level of security provided to him before bifurcation. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday (July 2).
According to reliable sources, Mr. Naidu claimed that though he has Z-plus security, only three teams comprising six constables from the State police remained compared to an additional superintendent of police, a DSP and three reserve inspectors in each team which used to guard him five years ago.
After the 2019 elections, escort and pilot vehicles were withdrawn from his convoy so was the security given to his family. Mr. Naidu has appealed to the court to restrain the State government from toning down his security.
