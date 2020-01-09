‘Naidu more concerned about real estate deals in Amaravati’

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday alleged that former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had indulged in real estate business in the name of making Amaravati the capital.

Addressing a public meeting at the launch of Amma Vodi scheme here, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Mr. Naidu’s agitation on the capital issue was only to protect the interests of a few hundreds of families and the real estate deals of his family and party leaders.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was making all efforts to usher in regional development with Kurnool as Judicial capital for the benefit of Rayalaseema and Visakhapatnam as Executive capital for reaching out to the backward region of north Andhra, Mr. Naidu was bent on protecting his real estate business.

“If Mr. Naidu continues to stoke regional passions, he will not be allowed to go anywhere in the State,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

‘Retrograde policies’

APIIC chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for gearing up to usher in development in the State.

Two former Chief Ministers – Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy and Mr. Naidu (both of whom hailed from Chittoor district) had made people suffer due to their retrograde policies, she added.

Repeatedly terming Mr. Naidu as “charitra heenudu” (a person who goes down in history as a betrayer), Ms. Roja said he had not shown interest to develop his own school at his native village.

Mr. Naidu’s policies had led to the closure of over 6,000 government schools to give a boost to the private institutions, she alleged. There was corruption in the distribution of eggs meant for midday meal scheme in schools, she said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had bestowed political recognition on the SC/ST and minority communities.

Education Minister A. Suresh termed the Amma Vodi scheme as a boon to the poor and downtrodden sections, as it would herald a new wave of learning among the students and equip them to compete at the global level, thanks to introduction of English as medium of instruction.