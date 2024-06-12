ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu-Modi bonhomie spills over at swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 12, 2024 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The two leaders hug each other, and Modi pats Naidu on the back for steering the NDA partners to victory in the general elections

V Raghavendra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and N. Chandrababu Naidu having a warm hug after the latter was sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

N. Chandrababu Naidu, after being sworn in as Chief Minister for a record fourth time, became emotional while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to the NDA alliance, at Gannavaram here on June 12 (Wednesday).

The two leaders hugged each other, and Mr. Modi patted him on the back for steering the NDA partners (TDP, BJP and JSP) to victory in the general elections. Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh was sworn in as a Minister.

The crowds gave a thunderous applause when Mr. Naidu walked towards the podium, and their joy knew no bounds as Mr. Lokesh came in third as well after Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan.

Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, who was on the dais, Mr. Lokesh’s wife Brahmani and others celebrated the occasion.

