Naidu misleading Amaravati farmers: Lakshmi Parvathi

Telugu Akademi chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi has said that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is misleading the farmers in the name of the ‘Save Amaravati’ movement.

“Mr. Naidu is moving courts and filing petitions against the welfare activities being undertaken by the YSRCP government in the State,” Ms. Parvathi told the media at the party central office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday.

Through his supporters, Mr. Naidu had filed a case on the Amaravati issue in the International Court of Justice, tarnishing the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, she alleged.

“Now, Mr. Naidu is challenging the High Court order on reservations in the Supreme Court only to delay the process of local body elections and deprive the State of Central funds,” Ms. Parvathi said.

“Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh had swindled public money and grabbed lands in Amaravati. The ‘Save Amaravati’ movement is only to save their benamis,” she alleged.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of the people. Schemes such as Amma Vodi, English medium education and provision of jobs to the unemployed youth vouch for it. But Mr. Naidu is opposing every scheme and creating hurdles,” Ms. Parvathi said.

Claiming poor response from the people to the TDP president’s yatra, she said, “Mr. Naidu dragged his wife Bhuvaneswari into his dirty politics. He is well versed in cheating people for personal gains.”