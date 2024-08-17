ADVERTISEMENT

CM Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, discusses financial support to Andhra Pradesh

Updated - August 17, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Naidu reportedly asked the PM to consider the possibility of rescheduling the loans raised by the YSRCP government, in order to provide some leeway to the State government from its debt obligations.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets Prime minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about an hour in New Delhi on the second day of his visit to the national capital on Saturday. The duo had discussions on the modalities of the financial support which the Union government promised to extend to Andhra Pradesh mainly for the construction of the capital city Amaravati and Polavaram project and development of the backward districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Aug 17 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Naidu reportedly asked the Prime Minister to consider the possibility of rescheduling the loans raised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, in order to provide some leeway to the State government from its debt obligations.

Will rebuild Amaravati capital city in the quickest possible time, says A.P Chief Minister Naidu

It may be recalled that the Central government expressed its commitment to help the Andhra Pradesh government in mobilising funds to the tune of ₹15,000 crore for the greenfield capital project from multilateral agencies.

Mr. Naidu was accompanied by Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Naidu had a formal interaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested all possible support from her Ministry for the development of Andhra Pradesh, especially in overcoming the severe financial crunch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US