Naidu meets Modi, discusses financial support to Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about an hour in New Delhi on the second day of his visit to the national capital on Saturday. The duo had discussions on the modalities of the financial support which the Union government promised to extend to Andhra Pradesh mainly for the construction of the capital city Amaravati and Polavaram project and development of the backward districts.

Mr. Naidu reportedly asked the Prime Minister to consider the possibility of rescheduling the loans raised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, in order to provide some leeway to the State government from its debt obligations.

It may be recalled that the Central government expressed its commitment to help the Andhra Pradesh government in mobilising funds to the tune of ₹15,000 crore for the greenfield capital project from multilateral agencies.

Mr. Naidu was accompanied by Union Ministers K. Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma and Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

Later, Mr. Naidu had a formal interaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested all possible support from her Ministry for the development of Andhra Pradesh, especially in overcoming the severe financial crunch.