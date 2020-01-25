Naidu meets Governor on Council issue

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by its national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to apprise him of the developments in the Legislative Council. The delegation submitted a memorandum urging him to take suitable action and call for a report on the functioning of the Council.

Mr. Naidu, in the memorandum, said, “The government in a hurry would undermine the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council by bringing in Ordinance only to further its selfish agenda. Your Excellency’s intervention would not only establish faith in democratic process, but also would go a long way in protecting the sanctity of the Legislative Assembly and Council.”

The former Chief Minister said that the ruling party by discussing Council proceedings and Council Chairperson’s conduct of business in the Assembly was trying to pitch one house against the other. The government discussed Council proceedings in the Assembly only to build up antipathy against the Council and finally abolish it permanently. Simultaneously, the government was involved in horse-trading subjecting Council members from Opposition sides to allurements and pressures. On the one hand the government was threatening Council members that the Council would be abolished and on the other the Council members were threatened with false cases and police action. Thus, it appeared that horse-trading was the basis for proposing to abolish the Council by the government, he said.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana had abused the Chairperson in the name of his religion and community and other Ministers and ruling party members had even entered the chambers of the Chairperson and abused him using filthy and unparliamentary language, Mr. Naidu said. Concomitantly, the government made nefarious attempts to undermine the Upper house, Mr Naidu said in the representation.