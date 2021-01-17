Naidu making unnecessary noise on temple attacks probe: Anil Kumar

TDP trying to prevent details from coming out, says Minister

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar questioned whether the TDP and BJP could openly declare that some of those involved in the attacks on nine temples and named by the police during their investigation, were not their activists.

He alleged that the TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s agenda was to preach communal amity for the sake of public consumption and hatch conspiracies behind the curtains.

Addressing media persons at the YSR Congress Party central office here on Saturday, Mr. Anil Kumar said the Director General of Police did not entirely hold the TDP responsible for the attacks but Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh were unnecessarily making a lot of noise.

In fact, their intention appeared to be to somehow prevent the sordid details from coming out lest their party should suffer politically.

Mr. Anil Kumar said it was common knowledge that the TDP would benefit from communal disturbances. It was in a desperate situation to try all tricks up its sleeve to destabilise the government.

He said that the police statement that TDP and BJP workers were suspected to be involved in the temples was based on investigation done by them so far.

Before more details emerged, the opposition parties began attacking the government in their bid to draw political mileage. People would, however, not forget the demolition of several temples in Vijayawada and many other acts of desecration that took place during the TDP regime, the Minister added.

Ambati flays Naidu

Guntur Staff Reporter adds:

Speaking at a separate press conference, party spokesman and MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the YSRCP had no religion and caste and didn’t have the need to incite communal disputes across the State.

He alleged that TDP and BJP leaders were trying to create religious rift in society for the sake of political gains. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule is beyond caste and religious politics, he said, adding politics should not be mixed with religion as it would affect harmony.

Opposition leaders were trying to benefit by playing politics around religion. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had no respect for any religion and soon their role in the temple attacks would be revealed, he said. He questioned why Mr. Naidu was not talking about his party member Akhilapriya, who got arrested in a kidnapping case.