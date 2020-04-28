‘Naidu making baseless charges against govt.’

Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has flayed former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for writing letters and publicising them “only to create confusion and panic among people”. Mr. Naidu’s letters were playing a spoilsport at a time when the entire country is putting up a united fight against COVID-19, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said the TDP leader’s letters to the Governor and others showed “his mean attitude”. The former Chief Minister was far removed from reality and was levelling baseless allegations against the government, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said.

There was no truth in Mr. Naidu’s allegations that migrant labour across the State were facing severe hardships. In reality, the government had set up several camps in the State besides providing food and accommodation. It had also been distributing free ration, he added.

The State conducted the highest COVID-19 tests per million population in the country. A proper action plan was being implemented at isolation and quarantine centres besides ensuring other emergency services. Welfare schemes were also being implemented along side, he said.