Naidu making baseless allegations against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says Peddireddi

January 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “levelling baseless allegations” against the YSRCP government “out of sheer frustration” after facing rout in all the elections in the State since 2019.

Addressing the media at Yerrativaripalle village of Punganur Assembly constituency, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at Mr. Naidu for “provoking the cadres” to burn the copies of G.O. No. 1 in the Bhogi bonfire.

He said Mr. Naidu had “lost the balance of mind” as people shunned the TDP in all the elections. Referring to Mr. Naidu’s visit to his native village Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, and his remarks against the government, the Minister said whenever Mr. Naidu came to Chittoor district, he would speak ill of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu’s hand was there in the murders of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and Pingali Dasaradharam.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy further accused Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan of playing caste-based politics.