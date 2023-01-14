HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu making baseless allegations against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says Peddireddi

The Energy Minister lashes out at the TDP national president for ‘provoking’ the party cadres to burn the copies of G.O. No.1 in Bhogi bonfire

January 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Minister for Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for “levelling baseless allegations” against the YSRCP government “out of sheer frustration” after facing rout in all the elections in the State since 2019.

Addressing the media at Yerrativaripalle village of Punganur Assembly constituency, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy lashed out at Mr. Naidu for “provoking the cadres” to burn the copies of G.O. No. 1 in the Bhogi bonfire.

He said Mr. Naidu had “lost the balance of mind” as people shunned the TDP in all the elections. Referring to Mr. Naidu’s visit to his native village Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, and his remarks against the government, the Minister said whenever Mr. Naidu came to Chittoor district, he would speak ill of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu’s hand was there in the murders of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and Pingali Dasaradharam.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy further accused Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan of playing caste-based politics.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.