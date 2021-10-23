Naidu lowered his stature: Chinta Mohan

VIJAYAWADA

23 October 2021 22:45 IST

Former MP Chinta Mohan has said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu lowered his stature by backing the comments made by his party spokesman K. Pattabhiram on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing mediapersons at Eluru in West Godavari district on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said the YSR Congress Party had also tarnished its own image by making their own interpretation of Mr. Pattabhiram’s alleged abusive language.

He said it was unfortunate that leaders from two dominant communities had been ruling the State for over seven decades and it was time a leader from the Kapu community was made the Chief Minister in 2024.

The Kapus and Balijas constituted 12% of the population but there was never a Chief Minister from those communities, he observed.

The Congress leader alleged that the government diverted scholarships that were due to 80 lakh students belonging to the SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities for the last two years. These scholarships should be released before Deepavali festival, he demanded.